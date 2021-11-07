Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Nancy aftermath







Next week on Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7, there’s a lot of big stuff the show is going to bring to the table. Given that this is the finale, there’s a good chance that it will be the most emotional story of the season! We don’t know if any episode of the show will ever make us cry as much as the one where Barbara died, but nonetheless we still worry that Heidi Thomas and the creative team are going to try and up the ante.

So what makes this particular installment stand out? What sort of challenges await in Poplar? The Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7 synopsis has some more insight on all of this:

In the season finale, Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy’s revelation. Poplar’s housing crisis worsens, leaving the Nonnatus team vowing to fight for change. The birth of a very special baby leads many people to count their blessings.

For those who are wondering why season 10 is only seven episodes as opposed to the typical eight, the answer we have here is rather simple: The pandemic. There were a TON of challenges associated with this particular batch of episodes. A number of regulations are still in place for season 11, but at this point, everyone knows and understands the challenges a little bit. It’s ultimately a different situation than what we’ve seen this time around.

A silver lining to this season being a little shorter is that there really isn’t that much of a hiatus between where we are now and the upcoming Christmas Special! Think in terms of a month and a half and that’s more or less it.

