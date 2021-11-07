





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight over at CBS? Or, is there a chance that the episode could be delayed by the NFL?

Just as you would imagine, there is always going to be a reasonable amount of confusion on this subject during football, but we’re happy to come bearing some sort of answer here. There is a new installment coming to the network tonight! Not only that, but you are going to get a chance to see it starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time in most markets. There could be some delays in Philadelphia based on the Eagles game, but everyone else should be able to watch the show in its typical timeslot — and with a story entitled “Divided We Fall” that should have a lot of interesting complications to it. We’ll learn more about Kilbride, and also learn about how far the team is going to go to protect an asset who is in grave danger.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 synopsis:

“Divided We Fall” – When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

You can also check out a sneak peek below, just in case you’re curious to see more of what’s happening with Sam and Callen.

Is there any bad news here?

We suppose there is in the form of this being the last episode for the next couple of weeks. Once “Divided We Fall” is over, we’re going to see the show embark on its first major hiatus of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

