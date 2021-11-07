American Rust season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Following the finale’s arrival on Showtime today, can you expect an American Rust season 2 renewal to take place?

The first order of business we have here is delivering the facts: At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for the Jeff Daniels drama. Honestly, we’d be somewhat surprised if one happens. American Rust is an adaptation, and the first season covers the entire events of the source material. If another season is ordered, the producers would have to come up with a completely new story.

Is the creative team here more than capable of doing something like this? Absolutely, but there’s a key difference between capability and it actually happening. We’re just not sure that the demand is altogether there for more episodes in terms of the story.

When you look at the live ratings, we’re not altogether sure that viewers are altogether chomping at the bit for a season 2, either. While we understand that the majority of premium-cable viewers are not watching traditional TV these days, its live viewership is still fairly low at just under 300,000 viewers a week. The critical reception also hasn’t been through the roof here, either. With a big-name star like Jeff Daniels and a popular crime-TV genre at its core, we imagine that Showtime was hoping to get their own version of Mare of Easttown or Sharp Objects with American Rust. Heck, they may have been hoping for a duplicate of what they got with Your Honor. For whatever reason, American Rust never quite hit those same levels.

Odds are, Showtime will still consider their options over the next few months; they may just consider American Rust a limited series and leave it at that when the dust eventually settles. We’ll have more updates as they come out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Rust

Do you want to see an American Rust season 2 renewal happen at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







