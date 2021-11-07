





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is the show being delayed because of the NFL again? Just as you would expect, consider this article your source of all the necessary info.

So where do we begin here? It’s by going ahead and handing down the good news: You will have a chance to see another story on the air tonight! The title here is “Followers,” and for now, the plan is for this to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time in most markets. If you are in Philadelphia or its greater vicinity, there’s a chance that the show could be delayed due to an Eagles game; otherwise, you should be good.

As for what’s coming in this episode, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis — it does give you a reasonably-good sense of what you can expect:

“Followers” – McCall is hired by an online group of true-crime enthusiasts to find the anonymous stalker of an unsuspecting NYC woman when the criminal claims he will murder her in eight hours, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Want more leading into tonight’s episode? Then check out some of the sneak peeks. If nothing else, they should do a pretty good job of keeping you entertained and/or amped-up for what lies around the corner.

If there is any bad news to share at the moment, it’s the simple fact that “Followers” will be the final episode of the show until a little later this month. We’ve had a good run of episodes for a while; it was only inevitable that we would be getting to a hiatus at some point in the near future.

