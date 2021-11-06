The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 promo: Can McCall get there in time?







Want to get a good sense of The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 in advance? This isn’t going to be your typical case for Robyn McCall. Yet, it’s also going to be one stuffed with the same sort of action that you’ve come to expect from the show.

As for what’s at the center of this particular story (titled “Followers”), think in terms of a group of true-crime enthusiasts who have hired Queen Latifah’s character to take on the case of a creep. There’s a stalker out there doing some dangerous things and for whatever reason, the majority of the police force isn’t altogether keen on listening. This is why they’ve brought McCall on board. It’s a good thing they did, since it looks as though she’s going to get to the scene right before something terrible happens.

What will make this episode stand out is pretty simple: It’s a reminder of the wide array of ways in which Robyn can be effective. It doesn’t so much matter who hires her as it does what she does at the job. Of course, with every one of these there is still an inherent risk, whether it be her life or too many people finding out the truth. There have been some close shaves already this season, and we do have a tendency to think that this trend is going to continue for at least a little while.

Beyond what’s going on in this story, we hope that “Followers” will be the sort of case that gets The Equalizer a little bit of a ratings bump once more. This is a show that drew its lowest numbers of the season last week, and that probably has to do with the lack of an NFL carry-over. The more that this show can prove it’s not reliant on football, the better it will be long-term.

