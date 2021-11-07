Is SEAL Team new tonight? A CBS, Paramount+ discussion







Is SEAL Team new tonight? If you are looking to watch the David Boreanaz series on CBS, we have some bad news for you.

Ultimately, last week’s new installment was the final one to air on the broadcast network. Since that time, there’s actually been another episode that arrived at the show’s new home in the Paramount+ streaming service. This is where you’ll be able to exclusively find it for the remainder of the season, and we’re hoping already that there will be opportunities for all sorts of exciting twists and turns.

There is a new episode on Paramount+ today — it is season 5 episode 6 entitled “Man on Fire.” It’s the conclusion of a three-part arc that first kicked off with the CBS finale last week; if you haven’t had a chance to get many teases on it yet, be sure to view the official synopsis below:

In the final part of a thrilling three-episode arc, Bravo manages to escape their SUV engulfed in flames, but plans go awry when Jason’s personal and professional lives become intertwined and he’s forced to make decisions that put Bravo’s jobs and lives at risk. The team works through disagreements, reveals exciting personal news and an unlikely hero emerges. “Man on Fire” premieres Sunday, November 7 on exclusively on Paramount+.

The biggest questions that we’ve got when it comes to episode 6 revolve around Mandy. We know that she’s been captured seemingly, but will she make it out in one piece? There are a lot of answers that the writers have to hand down here and in the end, we’re sure that they will give us a lot of them. From here, we’ll have a chance to see more of a clean slate as the show takes on an array of new missions at their streaming home.

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not airing on CBS anymore, or have you enjoyed the move to Paramount+? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

