





The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 arrived this weekend on Showtime, and it delivered everything we wanted and then some.

From start to finish, the premiere was a nostalgia trip of the best kind — there was nostalgia for sure, but also a lot that was brand new. Take, for example, the setting of Iron Lake, New York, or the assumed name that Dexter Morgan was living under. He tried his best to start over there and for a good while, it worked. That is, before he learned the truth about Matt Caldwell.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for some other updates all about the premiere. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will be covering the show all season long and we don’t want you to miss them.

The biggest “mistake” that Dexter made in the premiere was not one of his own doing. Instead, it was him being told by Matt’s friend Bill the truth about what happened with the boat accident. Matt was actually responsible for killing five people and faced zero consequences for it. Because of that, Dexter sprung into action despite his conscience a.k.a. Deb’s warnings and also not having killed in ten years.

What happened to the buck was heartbreaking; that almost represented Dexter’s innocence in a weird, touching way. The moment that the buck was shot dead, everything changed. The switch flipped back. He’s going to now have to cover up Matt’s murder and from this point on, life in Iron Lake will never be the same. That’s of course without even mentioning Harrison, Dexter’s son who is back on the scene.

If the rest of Dexter: New Blood turns out like this, we have a feeling we are in for a treat.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: New Blood right now

What did you think about the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime?

Did this show deliver everything that you wanted and then some! Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







