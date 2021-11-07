Doctor Who: Flux episode 3 spoilers: ‘Once, Upon Time’







Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see Doctor Who: Flux episode 3. Want to get more news all about it?

The first thing we gotta say here is somewhat trivial, but we love it nonetheless: The title. “Once, Upon Time” is a beautiful name for an episode. It’s also quintessential Doctor Who — taking an established phrase and then spinning it ever so slightly. Even though this is part three in a six-part story arc, it will also contain a few elements that are familiar to the show that we’ve come to know and love. Take, for example, a journey through time and space. The Doctor and her friends are venturing somewhere new, but rest assured that the end goal is still the same. The battle wages on and ultimately, we have to wait and see where things go from here.

Want a few more details? Below, you can check out the full Doctor Who: Flux episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

On a planet that shouldn’t exist, the Doctor and her friends face a battle to survive.

Given that we’re already going to be at the halfway point of Flux by the end of this episode, we’re going to have to go ahead and assume that there are some crazy twists and turns coming here to accelerate the story further. We’re imagine that someone’s life could be in jeopardy (a main character), and we could get a few more pieces about The Doctor’s history to go along with it. Thanks in part to the Timeless Child storyline being addressed in season 12, the character’s overall mythology is very much different from what we previously thought so long ago.

