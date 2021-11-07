Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is she at?







Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live for good? If not, where in the world is she now that we’re so many weeks into the season? We know that this question has been out there; luckily, we are able to hand down some sort of answer within.

The good news, if you haven’t heard already, is that Kate is NOT leaving the show. She’s still a regular cast member, but she’s just got an opportunity to balance it out with some other projects. As of late, she’s been working on a scripted Joe Exotic project. There’s no specific return date, but we’re hoping that she is going to turn up before the end of the calendar year.

It goes without saying that Kate is extremely popular among the current SNL cast. As a matter of fact, she may be the breakout star of this generation. This has led to her being in-demand and because of that, there’s long been speculation about her future. One of the ways that SNL has convinced her to stay has been allowing her to balance out this show and other projects. Lorne Michaels’ philosophy on some of this has clearly changed, given that in the past, we saw him not being so willing to allow cast members to be gone for a significant period of time.

When Kate does return to the show in the future, we almost wonder if it’s going to be similar to her hosting her first episode back. We’re sure that the writers are going to give her a LOT of material to work with — they’ll know that viewers have missed her a lot this season. Kate’s not only great at impressions, but she has some recurring sketches that generate laugh-out-loud moments no matter how many times we see them.

