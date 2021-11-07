Saturday Night Live: Ed Sheeran performs ‘Shivers,’ appears in sketch







We knew entering tonight that Ed Sheeran was going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, but he even turned up in the sketch! Going into the show tonight we expected the musical numbers, but not him having a conversation with “Dionne Warwick.”

Now that we’ve brought all of that up, let’s get into the performance itself. Ed was there tonight to promote his new album =, and with that, he chose to start things off with “Shivers.” This is one of the more upbeat songs on the disc and it’s incredibly catchy. We’ll admit that we are a Sheeran fan and have listened to the new album a handful of times already; we were somewhat curious if he was going to perform this song or “Bad Habits” early on, given that the latter has been the more-popular single of the two. Yet, “Bad Habits” is already more of a smash hit already; this episode could be a chance for “Shivers” to climb up the charts a little bit.

We know that Sheeran is a little polarizing, mostly because he’s SO popular and sometimes there’s a counterculture movement that begins because of that and that alone. In general, though, this is a big time for popular artists on SNL — we got Sheeran on the show tonight and next week, we’re going to have a chance to see Taylor Swift. We’d go ahead and bet that she’s also going to appear in a sketch or two given her history.

One last thing we should note here when it comes to Sheeran tonight: For those wondering, he made it through his quarantine days ago and was deemed safe to return a little ways back. This wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment decision to bring him into Studio 8H tonight, and it was not putting anyone else’s health at risk.

