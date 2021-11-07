Saturday Night Live cold open: Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson







There were a lot of different options for what this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open could be, and yet, Aaron Rodgers felt like the inevitable choice. How could they not? It was arguably one of the biggest stories out there of the past few days, mostly because it wasn’t just about an athlete not taking the vaccine. Instead, it was about him steering his fans / the media in one direction when in reality, he was going a completely separate way.

So is this what SNL actually decided to do? In a word, yes — we got Jeanine Pirro and then Aaron Rodgers right after that. The weirdest thing is that Pete Davidson played him for some sort of reason. Why in the word would that happen? He doesn’t look or sound like Aaron Rodgers at all. We had honestly wanted more from this, mostly because the content here wasn’t much different from what Aaron actually said in his recent Pat McAfee interview.

For whatever reason, SNL decided to transition from the Green Bay Packers star to Glenn Youngkin and then after that, a “concerned parent” with a list of books that should be banned including Pride & Prejudice, Invisible Man, The Great Gatsby, and many more.

Then, we also had … Donald Trump? James Austin Johnson played the new version of Trump, and actually had a more accurate impression than Alec Baldwin.

