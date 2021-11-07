The Resident season 5 schedule solidified after World Series







Curious to know when some episodes of The Resident season 5 are coming after the World Series? If so, we’re happy to help!

Before baseball pushed back this past episode “Ask Your Doctor,” there was a lot of question about what the Matt Czuchry series was going to look like in the short-term. We’ve now got a better sense of that. You will see season 5 episode 6 (with the aforementioned title) airing this coming Tuesday, while episode 7 (“Who Will You Be?”) coming the following week. Finally, you’ll get a chance to check out episode 8, which carries with it the name “Old Dogs, New Tricks” on November 23. This is the episode that was a little bit ambiguous for a while.

Is The Resident taking a gamble putting an episode two days before Thanksgiving? Sure, but it’s possible that this one is here since there was a longer hiatus than originally planned due to baseball. We haven’t seen anything as of yet indicating that episode 8 will be the fall finale, so our hope is that we get at least one more episode after the fact.

In terms of the show’s central story, we know that there’s a lot of stuff coming already. Take, for example, an opportunity to explore the world of the hospital after the enormous time jump. We would presume that every single character is going to be in a different place than they once were, and that means a chance to explore relationships like never before. It also means that eventually, Conrad may move forward in his own love life — not that we think that this should happen anytime soon.

