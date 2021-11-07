Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 spoilers: About ‘The Mini Bar’







Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3? Then prepare yourself in advance for “The Mini Bar.” This is an episode that should be, in a word, ridiculous — but aren’t a lot of them.

Take, for example, Larry’s desperate attempt to get Cheryl on board with his plan regarding an actress, one that is almost sure to go terribly awry. You can get a small sense of it in the promo that aired after this past episode, which you can watch in full by heading over to the link here. There are a few other surprises sprinkled in here, as well — take, for example, a whole new meaning to the word “tap water.” Honestly, we’re not sure that we will ever be able to perceive it the same way.

Also in this episode, prepare yourself in advance for a lengthy discussion all about a toast. That’s the sort of thing that only this show could pull off and yet, they often find a way to do it and make it entertaining.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming:

In a last-ditch effort, Larry enlists Cheryl’s help with a project, before concocting a plan that could finally save his newest creative venture.

It’s hard to give any more overarching expectations for this episode, mostly because each episode of Curb is almost like rolling the dice. Some installments are instantly memorable and contain at least seven or eight quotable lines. Meanwhile, there are plenty others where you don’t remember them at all a few weeks after they air. It’s almost like SNL in the way that there is that near-constant element of surprise, even if Curb episodes are filmed long in advance.

