Hightown season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Big realizations in ‘Dot Dot Dot’







Following this weekend’s episode on Starz, it’s easy to imagine things getting all the more intense moving into Hightown season 2 episode 5. What’s coming? “Dot Dot Dot” is a story all about important revelations in the lives of both Jackie and Ray. Their worlds are messy and no matter what they claim they’re doing to make things right, that doesn’t always work. We’ve got examples aplenty of that already courtesy of Ray and his family.

So where do things go moving forward? This could be an episode all about trying to turn the tide. Frankie Cuevas has been running the show for a while — heck, he even did so behind bars for a while. So what happens when he starts to sweat things out a little bit? What happens when Renee makes a move of her own?

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news all about what you can see from here:

Jackie and Ray both realize a distressing truth; Frankie feels threatened; Renee proves herself to be ruthless.

Our hope is that Hightown does continue to be as unpredictable as it’s been so far through the rest of the season. Not only that, but we’re equally hoping for a chance to see the emotional core intact. The reason that this show works is because we see SO much of Jackie and Ray’s lives away from the case. It’s a reminder of their flaws, and absolutely there are plenty of them. Take Ray, for example: We’re pretty convinced that he’s one of the last guys we’d want to be around for a number of reasons. Yet, he can also be effective at solving criminals. Is there any way at all to reconcile his past and what he can offer in the present?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hightown

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hightown season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







