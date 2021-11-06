Supergirl series finale trailer: Kara’s epic allstone debate







The Supergirl series finale is coming on The CW this Tuesday, and there’s a huge debate at the center of the story — one tied to the allstone.

We know that entering the finale, Kara Danvers will find herself facing an enormous predicament. She wants to ensure that Esme is safe and that Alex and Kelly are able to have the happy ending they’ve been dreaming of, so how far is she willing to go in order to make that happen? In order to stop Lex and Nyxly, she may go so far as to use the allstone herself, even if that comes with an enormous set of consequences. For one, it could make her completely invulnerable — just like Lena asks her, does she really want to play God? Kara’s humanity is a big part of what makes her the person that she is, and there are some enormous risks that go along with using this.

Given that the finale is a two-hour event, there really is room for the story to go in all sorts of directions. The trailer below hints at a ton of action, a few surprises, and of course some familiar faces turning up from the past including Winn and Mon-El. While we know that there is a major story going on in the present, the writers want to also make the series finale a celebration of everything we’ve seen so far. They’ve got time to do both, so why not take advantage?

In the end, we’re pretty confident that this series finale will be epic; also, it’s nice to know in advance that we’ll be seeing Alex again on The Flash via its epic “Armageddon” event.

