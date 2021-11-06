Legacies season 4 episode 5 spoilers: What will Hope’s story be now?







As we look ahead now to Legacies season 4 episode 5, let alone everything beyond that, we have to expect changes all across the board. How can we not? With Hope now becoming a tribid, basically the entire story around her has to be different. The human side of her is gone and in favor of that, she has a new set of powers and is potentially more dangerous than anyone else.

Creatively, of course there are a lot of fun things that come with that! Speaking per TV Guide, here is a little bit of what executive producer Brett Matthews had to say about what Hope could look like moving forward:

“I think that’s the promise of Season 4. What does that version of Hope look like, and what happens as a result? … It’s obviously a frightening thing because she is the most powerful person in our universe to this point, so what does that look like? Hope was a person who was so driven by her emotions and her love and her intelligence, so taking away the thing that has kept the power in check…you know, great power, great responsibility. She’s been a person who has always managed both, and with that filter gone, it’s obviously not a great thing.”

We do think it’s going to take time to really see what the new version of Hope looks like in the aftermath of all of these changes. We don’t want to see someone who totally abandons the past three seasons of development; yet, there needs to be a change here, just as there has to be consequences for what she was willing to do in order to take out Malivore. Ultimately, the writers are going to have to thread the needle in a number of interesting ways.

