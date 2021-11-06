Doctor Who: Flux episode 2 promo: The battle with the Sontarans







Are you ready for Doctor Who: Flux episode 2 to arrive on BBC One and BBC America tomorrow? Well, prepare yourselves for more action, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff.

In case you haven’t seen any of the promos so far, “War of the Sontarans” is simply going to continue the events of the premiere; this is a six-part story that is going to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. This is a fascinating experiment for the show to deliver something totally different from their standard form, but we’re not one to criticize Chris Chibnall for his ambition. This is someone who broke the mold once already with Jodie Whittaker, and he continues to want to show different ways that Doctor Who can exist on the air.

We know that this season was filmed with a wide array of pandemic restrictions but judging from the promo below alone, you wouldn’t be able to tell. We’re going back in time for episode 2 and yet, at the same time, going to be able to see an epic battle involving technologically-advanced Sontarans. One of the things that we do love already is the genuine amount of ear that is present; there are times when Doctor Who monsters can come across as campy, but you still need to find a way to ensure that they are dangerous. This preview does a good job of painting this particular picture.

By the end of this episode, we can at least hope that this particular battle subsides a little bit; even though there’s a good chance it will only set the stage for some more chaos a little bit later. As someone who did enjoy the premiere, at least the show is set up to continue deliver a few more jaw-droppers moving forward.

What do you most want to see on Doctor Who: Flux episode 2?

