SEAL Team season 5 episode 6: When will it be available on Paramount+?







If you are excited to check out SEAL Team season 5 episode 6 this weekend, rest assured that you are getting it soon! It’s going to premiere at midnight (or 3:00 a.m. Eastern) Sunday on Paramount+, and this may be the biggest episode we’ve had a chance to see yet.

So what can you expect from it? There are a few different things to consider entering “Man on Fire.” Take, for starters, what’s going on with Mandy. The character has been captured, or at least that’s how it seems. There are questions aplenty already about where she is, what she’s been up to, and even if she’s the person everyone thought she was in the first place.

We do know that Jason still believes in her and understandably so: They have a lengthy professional history, and that’s without even noting some of the romantic feelings that started to take hold at the end of Jessica Pare’s time as a series regular. We tend to believe that this is a relationship that in part drives David Boreanaz’s character, and he is going to go to great lengths in order to both locate her and ensure that she is all right.

How far is he willing to go really? That’s one of the questions that could define this whole episode and we’re absolutely curious to see a lot of that explored further. Will he jeopardize the rest of the mission?

If you saw episode 5, then you know already that SEAL Team is shifting gears slightly on the streaming service. It’s darker and more intense than ever, and of course there are some additional swear words. We don’t think they are excessive, though; it’s more of a reflection of how a number of these people would really talk!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team, including more insight on where things go from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







