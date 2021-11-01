SEAL Team season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Escaping the fire, finding Mandy







Following today’s big premiere on Paramount+, doesn’t it make a whole lot of sense to want more SEAL Team news? Season 5 episode 6, entitled “Man on Fire,” is going to be the first episode to air in the show’s new Sunday spot exclusively on the aforementioned streaming service. It also has a lot to resolve.

First and foremost, how is Bravo going to make it out of that SUV? At the end of episode 5 it was engulfed completely in flames, which was enough to easily make you wonder if Jason and the rest of the team would survive. Luckily, the synopsis below for this episode indicates that they will make it out of this problem okay … only for them to deal with others down the road:

In the final part of a thrilling three-episode arc, Bravo manages to escape their SUV engulfed in flames, but plans go awry when Jason’s personal and professional lives become intertwined and he’s forced to make decisions that put Bravo’s jobs and lives at risk. The team works through disagreements, reveals exciting personal news and an unlikely hero emerges. “Man on Fire” premieres Sunday, November 7 on exclusively on Paramount+.

Will the team find Mandy? That’s the big mystery right now — they weren’t able to in episode 5, and instead were left with even more questions. For example, why are they the only ones looking for her, and is there a chance that she’s turned? When we first saw Jessica Pare’s character leave the show, it was for her to pursue more of a normal life without all of the challenges and burdens that come with her current job; yet, her being where she is now runs contrary to all of this. Is there a chance we haven’t known the real Mandy for quite some? This is where things get exciting — there are a TON of unanswered questions and we hope this story will get to the bottom of some of them.

