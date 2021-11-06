NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 video: Deeks, Kensi get briefed







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 is going to be coming to CBS on Sunday night, and of course with that is another case.

What makes this one so challenging? It’s more about protection than it is having to rush out in the field and stop some bad guys. Ultimately, it’s going to require more patience from the team; they can’t be charging out somewhere being the instigator for any violence. Instead, Kilbride informs Deeks and Kensi in the sneak peek below that they are meant to look after a key asset in Laura Song, whose true identity and work may be in danger. She’s worked with Naval Intelligence on operations in China, but after it looks as though she may be compromised, the team needs to do whatever they can to keep her safe.

This now brings us to the events of the second sneak peek, as you can see Fatima and Callen showing Laura the apartment she’s meant to be staying at for the time being. They assure her that her identity may be intact and she doesn’t need to go out in some crazy blaze of glory. Yet, we get a feeling that she’s not going to be comfortable sitting back and letting NCIS do most of the work. There’s a good chance that this case is going to be a tad more complicated than it first seems, though we’re sure that this won’t be a huge surprise to a lot of people out there. NCIS: LA in general often tells stories about characters that venture far off the beaten path.

Aside from the case, we remain in the camp where we want great things to happen for Deeks and Kensi coming up in terms of their family. Let’s hope for a huge update very soon!

