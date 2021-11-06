The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Michelle Young & The Bella Twins







Tuesday night brings us The Bachelorette episode 4 and in a way, this marks a whole new era for Michelle Young’s season.

What’s going on here? For starters, she managed to get rid of both Jamie and Peter within a single week! If that’s not a good sign for the morale of her season, we don’t know what is. Moving forward she has a chance to get to know the remaining guys SO much better, and that includes an intense date and also an incredibly emotional one. Since we apparently can’t do a date anymore without some sort of celebrity cameo mixed in, you’re also going to be seeing The Bella Twins and Andy Grammer show up at some point.

To get a few more details right now as we look ahead, be sure to check out the full episode 4 synopsis below:

“1804” – Michelle is putting her foot on the gas, moving forward in her journey to find love, starting off this week with an adrenaline-pumping joyride at the BMW Performance Center alongside one lucky guy. Later, the largest group of men this season assemble for a slumber party date of epic proportions hosted by WWE Superstars The Bella Twins. But while it’s all fun and games for the guys, their focus seems to be on anything but Michelle, leaving her feeling unseen in a way that feels all too familiar to her past and compels her to share her truth with the group. After an emotional evening, Michelle is ready to lift her spirits – literally – on a second one-on-one date that sees one jokester open up in an unexpected way and features a surprise performance by recording artist Andy Grammer. Just when the drama seems to have faded into the background, one man makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, turning the night on its head and forcing Michelle to make some tough decisions as she hands out her roses on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







