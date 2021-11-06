Stranger Things season 4 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down!







At the moment Netflix has yet to issue an official Stranger Things season 4 premiere date — yet, we’re getting a much better sense of it today!

Today, the streaming service made it clear that the latest and long-awaited batch of episodes of the show is going to be airing in the summer of 2022 — and yea, that’s a really long time to wait. If you recall, it’s been over two years already since the arrival of season 3. The reason for the delay is tied largely to the global pandemic, even if before that it was clear that a show with this many effects takes a long time to produce and film. Netflix will give Stranger Things whatever resources it needs in order to succeed; after all, they’d be ridiculous not to! This is one of their most-popular shows and that’s without even considering some of the critical attention it’s received over the years.

To go along the news of the premiere date, Netflix also went ahead and revealed all of the episode titles for the new season — these are very much intriguing, but it’s also pretty hard to know what any of them mean without a little more context.

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

There isn’t any indication that Stranger Things 4 is going to be the final season on Netflix, so we’re going to keep assuming that more is coming. Of course, with the premise of this show being what it is and with many of the cast members already getting older, we don’t imagine that this is the sort of show meant to last for eight or nine seasons. We have to prepare to say goodbye to it at some point, no matter when that is.

