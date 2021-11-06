The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘One Heart’ details







There’s a good chance you know some of the bad news already: The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 is not going to be airing until Monday, November 15. That’s absolutely a long time to wait given what we know is going to be coming up.

If you’ve seen the promo already for “One Heart,” you likely recognize already that a struggle between Shaun and Park will be at the center of this story — Park’s patient is in desperate need to a transplant, and he realizes that a dying patient of Shaun’s may be key to their survival. However, Shaun may not be ready to let that patient go. This could be the focal point for almost everything that you get to see over the rest of the story.

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, but sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“One Heart” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must grapple with a life-and-death decision and decide between saving one patient over another. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick goes a little too far in her attempt to win Salen’s favor on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Morgan storyline is interesting just for her continued growth as a character at the end of this past episode, we saw Park ask her a rather simple question: Isn’t there more to life than just trying to push forward? She obviously wants to rise up the ladder and sees Salen as a way to do that; however, kissing up to the new boss could easily lead to its own consequences and she has to be prepared for that.

