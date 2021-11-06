Yellowstone season 4 premiere will feature exclusive 1883 tease







As so many of you likely know already, the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is going to be coming up on Paramount Network this weekend! There’s a lot of big stuff that these first two episodes will hope to resolve and as it turns out, they will also set the stage for something more.

For those of you who did not know, there is an epic spin-off coming for Yellowstone in the form of 1883, which is a prequel that offers an origin story for the entire Dutton family. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw are key players in the series, and we know that this show is one of many big pushes that Paramount+ is doing to get subscribers on board.

What we learned today is that during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere this Sunday, you are going to have a chance to get a “first look” at 1883. What does this mean? There aren’t a ton of firm details on that as of yet, but we would like to think it will include footage of what the show looks like.

1883 shares a lot of the same creative DNA as Yellowstone, with the creative vision of Taylor Sheridan leading the way. We wouldn’t be surprised if there are a number of Easter eggs to the flagship series sprinkled in here over time, so keep your eyes peeled for some of those when the show launches fully a little bit later this year.

Are we stoked for 1883? Absolutely, but we can’t lie that most of our attention is still very much centered on who is going to survive that epic cliffhanger at the end of last season.

The #YellowstoneTV world is getting even bigger. Make sure you watch the season 4 premiere this Sunday at 8/7c for a first look at Taylor Sheridan's new @paramountplus series 1883. #ParamountPlus #1883TV pic.twitter.com/uEArzSfWIc — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 5, 2021

