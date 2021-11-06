SWAT season 5 episode 5: Did Rodrigo Sanchez fire Hondo?







As we’re reflecting on tonight’s SWAT season 5 episode 5, one thing feels incredibly clear: Hondo’s job is in grave danger. We know already that Rodrigo Sanchez has been out to get him fired from the very start and after tonight’s episode, that’s closer to happening than ever before.

So what happened? Sanchez was able to find a way to dock Hondo for subordination, even if he was actually trying to do the right thing out in the field. Rodrigo didn’t care and with this metaphorical demerit in mind, he’s now at strike two. One more after this and Hondo is off to a hearing. We know that he was brought in with the explicit purpose of taking out Shemar Moore’s character and now, he’s another step closer to making this happen.

If there is any sort of good news to share at the moment, it’s the simple fact that the entire team is now aware of what Sanchez is up to. Because of this, all signs are pointing more towards everyone working together to figure out Rodrigo’s motives and finding a way to take him down. Does Hondo follow every rule to the letter? No, but that is precisely the point. This is a character who often thinks with his heart first and asks questions after the fact. He wants to do his job, save lives, and also ensure that justice is served. He’s also not afraid to call some people out on their corruption, and that is where some of the conflict lies at this given moment in time.

The best thing about this whole Rodrigo storyline has a thing or two to do with Shemar’s performance — it’s giving him a chance to show off his dramatic chops! We certainly aren’t mad about that.

