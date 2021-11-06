Animaniacs season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? Premiere date talk







Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect an Animaniacs season 3 renewal? Or, is this revival already said and done?

The first order of business to share here is what we’d consider to be very good news: After all, there are more episodes coming down the road! This news was first announced earlier this year, which represents Hulu making a real commitment to what was a childhood favorite for a lot of now-adult viewers. You’ve got the title characters, Pinky & the Brain, and then a number of other familiar faces rolled into this show. It’s still got some of the zany energy of the original, albeit updated into a totally-new package.

Now, the next order of business is trying to figure out when the show is actually coming back — and unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a little while on that. With the early renewal in mind, it feels fair to assume that new episodes will be available at some point next year, though whether that means the summer or fall is to be determined.

Given that season 2 is premiering in early November, and season 1 premiered closer to Thanksgiving, we do wonder if season 3 could be starting up in October next year — we think more news will be available on a premiere date in either late summer or early fall. There’s no reason for anyone to rush things along here!

Let’s just hope that as this version of the show progresses, it remembers to keep the spirit of the original alive. You’d think that this is so much easier said than done, but it’s so easy for shows to try to shake things up or push to “adapt” for a newer generation — but in doing that, you run the risk of ruining a little bit of what you already had.

