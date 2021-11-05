





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 12 episode 5 in just a matter of hours?

Given that there was no new installment on the air last week, we can imagine that only adds to the uncertainty now. Luckily, we are here to try and make the picture a little bit clearer. There is a new installment tonight! “Good Intentions” is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and in true Blue Bloods fashion, there is a lot of conflict across the board in this story. You’ll be seeing Jamie and Eddie take on a new houseguest, Danny and Baez take on a new case, and also Frank face a familiar, complicated adversary in Archbishop Kearns. This is ironically the second time we’ve seen Stacy Keach on a show in the past two days, as previously he appeared on The Blacklist.

For a few more details on what to expect here in this episode, check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 synopsis:

“Good Intentions” – Jamie and Eddie experience marital tension when Eddie allows her newly released ex-convict father, Armin (Michael Cullen), to live with them. Also, Danny and Baez go out of their way to help a desperate out-of-town man (Dave Quay) find his missing sister; Anthony enlists Erin’s help when new evidence arises in a closed case from his previous police career; and Frank goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest calling for the NYPD to be defunded causes friction between the force and the church, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode will be followed up by another airing on November 12, so you’ve got a lot to look forward to here! While we can’t promise TOO much in terms of long-term story arcs, the idea of Erin running for the DA’s office will at least be brought up again.

