SWAT season 5 episode 6 spoilers: A crisis unfolds on live TV







SWAT season 5 episode 6 could prove to be one of the timeliest stories we’ve seen so far. Why? One of the central themes present here is conspiracies, and what happens when dangerous people spread a toxic ideology to the point where it puts people in peril.

We don’t think we need to say too much about what lies ahead here in advance; go ahead and check out the SWAT season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Crisis Actor” – When armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories, the team races to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV. Also, Chris supports Street as he prepares for his mother’s funeral, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Odds are, this is going to be a hard situation for Hondo to untangle. These gunmen are clearly buying into something so strong that they’re willing to storm a set to get their message across. They have to recognize that there’s no easy way out of this, right? Things could easily get worse far before they get better, and we’re not sure how quickly this cable-news show is going to admit to the error of their ways. If they do so, they lose some of their credibility … which seems to have been build on a throne of lies in the first place.

As for the Chris/Street storyline, we’ve said for some time we want to see the two together. This probably isn’t the time to further a romantic process but rather, to show the strong emotional bond the two parties have. This could allow them eventually to be even closer, and that is precisely what we’re hoping to see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 6?

Have any particular theories as to how all of this is going to play out? Be sure to give us some early thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







