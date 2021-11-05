Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Who is playing Park’s husband Peter?







It was only a matter of time before The Blacklist season 9 introduced Park’s husband Peter on-screen. After all, we’ve heard about the character on a number of occasions already!

Let’s get now to who is set to play the part. According to a new report from Deadline, Chicago Med actor Colby Lewis (Terry McNeal) is going to be recurring on the NBC drama moving forward. He is described in the following why by the network:

A ray of sunshine and an attentive spouse, Peter is protective of his wife, Alina (Laura Sohn), and deeply anxious about the danger she encounters at her job.

We’ve already seen a good bit of this anxiousness from him already. It seemed like Park taking a teaching job with the FBI was a way to put some of his worries at ease; however, since the Task Force reunited, she’s thrown herself back out into the field and directly into the line of fire. We have a feeling that this will lead to some serious turmoil for these two down the road.

Is it possible that the show’s going to introduce some crazy twist where Peter is actually some sort of super-spy watching Park to see if she reunites with her old friends? Sure … in theory. After what we saw with Tom Keen in the earlier days of the show, it feels pretty unlikely that the writers are going to go in that direction again.

What do you want to see in terms of Park’s husband on The Blacklist season 9?

