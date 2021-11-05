Shark Tank preview: Wedfuly, Beulr, Wad-Free, and SPERGO







Tonight on Shark Tank, prepare to see Beulr, Wedfuly, SPERGO, and Wad-Free try their best to get a deal. Who’s got a good chance to strike gold?

There’s a lot of great stuff coming in this episode — make no mistake about that. Some of these products have a clever application, and one even has a chance to go viral since we foresee college students trying to jump all over it. Nothing is guaranteed, though, when it comes to a Shark wanting to get on board the idea.

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis with ALL sorts of details about tonight:

“1306” – First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, who presents her online planning service dedicated to creating an inclusive wedding experience while also helping guests save money, travel and stress. Next is another Denver, Colorado, native who introduces her game-changing laundry gadget that prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up; then a tech savvy entrepreneur from New Rochelle, New York, pitches his business idea which provides an unconventional way to avoid early morning meetings. A kidpreneur from Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, showcases his love of design and passion for his community with his trendy clothing brand that he hopes will inspire youth all over the world on “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Now, we move to the next phase — spotlighting the companies! Click on any of the links below to be directed to an official website.

Beulr – We’ll admit that this is a pretty funny name for a product — who doesn’t love the Matthew Broderick movie? Basically, the idea is that this company provides a bot that can attend early-morning Zoom meetings for you. Think of it as a way to live life on your own terms and be in multiple places at once. We’re not quite sure the Sharks will bite on this, but we definitely expect the company to get a TON of publicity tonight.

Wad-Free – This feels like the perfect Shark Tank product. It has an easy function: It keeps your sheets from bunching up in the washer/dryer, which can save you time, energy, and that horrible phenomenon when only half your sheets are dry. It can be shown off quickly and it’s at a reasonable price point.

SPERGO – We admire the hustle here of the teenage founder and his mother, who have a luxury clothing brand going strong already. He’s gotten a number of big names to wear his product already, including rappers and NBA players. Shark Tank is a way to push things to the next level.

Wedfuly – Finally, we have here a virtual wedding service that helps to connect guests to the bride and groom no matter where they are. It’s a fantastic idea; given if we weren’t in a pandemic, there are always people unable to travel and want to still feel like a part of the ceremony.

