NCIS season 19 spoilers: Gary Cole teases Parker’s ‘tragic’ past







We’ve gotten to see Gary Cole as Alden Parker through a handful of NCIS season 19 episodes. Yet, we still don’t know that much about him. One of the times that we supposedly learned something about him (the Simon & Garfunkel tickets) turned out to be a lie. There’s not even a way to verify that he really is as awesome at finding international pastries as he claims!

So far, Parker’s character has some interesting wrinkles to him, but also an innate aloofness. He’s trying to fit in as a part of the team, but still live almost at arm’s length. Based on what Cole is saying about his character now, a lot of this is by design.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Cole at least lifted the veil slightly on a part of Alden’s past, and maybe this is something we can see explored later this season:

There’s a situation that did not go according to plan, and something tragic happened. He’s purposely kind of an enigma.

We can certainly imagine this “enigma” eventually leading to some tension with him and the rest of the team. While Gibbs would keep his secrets and occasionally go rogue, we do think that McGee and Torres understand exactly who he was. With Parker, we’re not sure that the same thing can be said. While we think the agents may come to like him on some level — he is far friendlier than Gibbs ever was — it’s hard to sometimes follow someone into a crisis when you don’t know where they stand.

