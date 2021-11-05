Dexter: New Blood premiere: Will it stream at midnight on Showtime’s app?







Without even talking about the story of Dexter: New Blood for a moment, let’s dive into another huge question: When can you watch it?

Over the past several years, Showtime has made it into a tradition that many of their shows will premiere at midnight on their app and On-Demand, almost a good 24 hours prior to when they air on the linear network. We hoped that they would keep this going for the revival of the Michael C. Hall series, but we’ve learned over time not to take anything for granted. Also, there are rare occasions (take the Homeland series finale) where episodes were not available in advance.

Luckily, we have received confirmation now that at midnight Eastern time Sunday (or 9:00 p.m. Pacific on Saturday), you will have a chance to see Dexter: New Blood on the app. All night owls rejoice! This marks an opportunity to be able to dive into this world again, most notably the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter Morgan is living in this small town under the false new of Jim Lindsay, and he is doing his part to conceal his identity at every step. At first, it seems as though his new life is allowing him to have some peace — but that’s going to be interrupted sooner rather than later. Go ahead and thank his son Harrison for that.

Buckle up — if the previews are to be believed, we’re in for a really fun season moving forward.

