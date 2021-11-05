Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Cole Hauser teases epic opening







The Yellowstone season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend and per all indications, there’s huge stuff coming.

How big are we talking about here? There’s a good chance that you know already a certain percentage of the overall picture. Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton will each have their lives on the line in the early going, and for everyone around them, they will be looking at a ticking clock as they try to figure out how to be most useful. What’s the best way to try and save some lives. How can they navigate through this situation?

For Rip, he’s going to figure out early on that something wrong is happening around the ranch — here’s some of what he has to say to TV Guide on the subject.

“I think, maybe it’s a dead cow … Because when birds circle that quickly, it’s something that’s been there and they just found it. I think it’s, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And then he pulls up and sees what he sees, and then it’s [time to] go into game mode, and how do we save lives?”

Just you want a good sense of the intensity of the first ten minutes or so, we’ve also got that! Here’s some of what Kelsey Asbille (Monica) had to say on the subject:

“It’s such an intense opening. We pick up right where we left off, and Monica doesn’t know who or what she’s fighting. All she has on her mind is to keep Tate safe.”

Given that this is a two-hour premiere, we’re at least hoping that we’ll learn who is alive and who isn’t by the end of it. It may take a little while longer to get to the other side of the revenge plot itself.

