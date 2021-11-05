The Morning Show season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week’s The Morning Show season 2 episode 9 is poised to be enormous. For starters, it’s the last before the finale! Not only that, but you’re dealing with everything from litigation to shifting relationships to also a bombshell book that could change everything moving forward.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Testimony,” so you can go ahead and read from that whatever you want. The synopsis for it carries with it a small bit of information:

“Alex and Bradley try to accept change as a new book promises shocking revelations.”

What that change looks like is not something that can be easily pinned-down. Change is fluid. Alex is already dealing with a lot of it in the aftermath of Mitch’s death. The thing that both she and Bradley have to remember is that in the public sphere, almost everything ends up public eventually. The will each continue to carry a significant amount of TMS weight on their shoulders for a good while coming up. Expect some BIG stuff in the final minutes of episode 9 — and it’s all the better to set up the finale, right?

There’s one mystery on our mind entering the final two episodes that is somewhat separate from the story itself: Why hasn’t Apple TV+ gone ahead and renewed The Morning Show yet? It feels like it’s certainly successful and viable enough long-term. If we had to guess, it may be about making sure the right story is there and that everyone continues to want to move forward. Also, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are very-much busy; let’s not sit here and pretend like this is the only gig that either one of them has.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 2 episode 9?

How do you think it will set up the finale? Be sure to share some of your early thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

