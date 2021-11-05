





Is Aria Shahghasemi leaving Legacies, and should we think that Landon Kirby is really dead this time? Let’s face it: We’ve been down this road before. This character seems to die almost every other week and somehow, he almost always comes back.

Yet, you can argue that this week is different. After what Hope had to do in order to vanquish Malivore, you can make the case that we’ve seen the end of things for Landon once and for all. Yet, within the world of this show, can you really ever be sure? We’ve seen SO many crazy things happen (including Alaric’s resurrection) happen on this franchise over the years that it feels utterly impossible to say that a death will stick forever.

For the time being, though, it does feel like Landon is gone. Yet, things can change. Speaking per TV Guide, executive producer Brett Matthews confirms Landon’s death, but also still leaves the door open:

“It was just the only way this story was going to end. And yes, he is dead … What that means in our world is obviously a confusing thing and spools out more story, but yeah, absolutely, he is. This is what we always said the trbrid would do to Malivore, and Landon is the son of Malivore, and her blood is absolutely fatal to him and to Malivore proper. So Malivore is dead and Landon Kirby is dead.

“There will certainly [still] be a story that exists beyond that, but at the same time, it will be a different story than we’ve ever told in a really good way. But bringing people back from the finality of this is not going to be top of mind for our characters given everything else that is going on.”

We should also note that Landon is mentioned in the synopsis for episode 6, so it does very-much feel like there’s a role ahead for him still … whatever that may be.

