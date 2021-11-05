Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 8 promo: Who gets shot?







Just in case the cliffhanger tonight wasn’t enough for you, the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 8 promo will send you into a frenzy.

After all, there’s one huge question you could be left to wonder right now: Is someone else going to die? We left off tonight with Elliot’s “son” being caught in the explosion, and that means one more body is theoretically scratched off almost right away. After this, the carnage could continue since this promo features a shootout right after the end of tonight’s episode — and then also a violent scene right in a courthouse. We hear a gunshot, a scream, and that’s about it.

The promo confirms that next week’s “Ashes to Ashes” is the end of the current case; after that, we will be moving on to other things. We love that Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken are getting a chance to break the traditional Law & Order mold with this show, since these eight-episode arcs are allowing for there to be so much more depth and to continually throw Stabler into difficult positions. When he was undercover he did get to know a lot of these people; there are emotions mixed in to what he does and we’re not looking at some sort of lifeless robot here. That’s something that does need to be considered.

We do expect a certain element of closure, at least, to this part of the story during this upcoming episode. Just don’t be surprised if along the way, there’s also a teaser for what lies ahead also thrown in there. We do, after all, think that this show is more than capable of doing both and keeping you on the edge of your seat.

