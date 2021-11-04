





Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? After last week’s hiatus, the demand for more is definitely here.

Luckily, this is where we come bearing some GREAT news: You don’t have to wait too much longer for the next new episode! Christopher Meloni and the rest of the Organized Crime cast will be back with a new episode in a matter of hours, and this is one with some enormous stakes. We’re getting close to the end of part 1 of this season and at this point, Stabler is ready to get leverage wherever he can. He wants to use a search for Reggie almost as bait, and he also recognizes that there is “one more card” that they need to play in order to tie up most loose ends.

We’re sure that Elliot would love to get back to a reasonably-normal life soon after spending so much time undercover; yet, we have a feeling that it’s not going to be altogether easy to do.

If you want to get a few more details on the subject of what lies ahead now, we suggest that you view the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/04/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities to force his hand. Bell and Nova must protect each other’s secrets. Agnes makes a desperate choice for her family. TV-14

Since episode 8 should be the end of part 1, we’re going to go ahead and say that whatever happens tonight in “High Plains Grifter” is going to serve to set the stage. We’re not sure we’ll get a lot in the way of closure, but you should get a LOT in terms of more information.

