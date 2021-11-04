Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? On season 2 episode 5 & beyond







Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? If you’re curious about that or anything else when it comes to the future here, we’re thrilled to help lend a helping hand.

So where do we begin here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way; we have to at some point, right? There is no new episode tonight! For the second straight week ABC is keeping the Montana-set drama off the air, but the good news is that the end of the hiatus is almost here. You’re going to have a chance to see everything coming up on November 11, though we really wish that the network would shell out a few more details all about it! You can check out the promo below for a few teases, but there’s a chance you’ve seen that already.

We can at least share a couple of episode titles here to raise a few questions about what’s coming. Episode 5, for example, is called “Mother Nurture” — which is somewhat creepy and a clear reference to a classic nature-versus-nurture debate. We wonder if this is tied to Wolf Legarski in some way as characters try to figure out what makes him stand out from his late brother Rick. Wolf is hardly a typical human being either, but at least seems to be operating with a very different M.O. in mind.

Following this, we also know that season 2 episode 6 is carrying with it the title of “Heart-Shaped Charm,” which is a little more ambiguous insofar as its meaning. The first thing that comes to mind after seeing it is “Heart-Shaped Box,” but it’s hard to figure out if that is intentional.

