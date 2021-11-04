





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know it wasn’t last week, so does that mean we’re getting things back to normal in a matter of hours?

Alas, we wish that was the case, but unfortunately, it’s not. There is no installment on the air tonight, largely because the network has programmed instead a Queen sing-along special featuring a number of big names. We know that this sort of event worked really well back during the first year of the pandemic, but is it still going to be altogether effective now? It’s hard to have much of a clear answer on that.

Anyhow, the Ellen Pompeo drama will be back on Thursday, November 11 with the second half of a crossover with Station 19, one that is being promoted as though a major character could die. We wouldn’t say that is guaranteed, but just go ahead and prepare yourself for anything.

Below, you can see a promo for what’s coming in the crossover, and then also details all about the Thanksgiving episode airing on November 18! This will almost certainly be the final episode for the month.

Season 18 episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 18 episode 6, “Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight?

