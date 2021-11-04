Yellowstone season 4: What we know about ANOTHER spin-off…







A good many people out there may know already that Yellowstone is spawning a spin-off in 1883. That show is meant to be a prequel all about how the Dutton family eventually found a home at the ranch.

Is that exciting? Absolutely, but it’s also far from the only thing that Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network / Paramount+ are currently planning.

Watch our new Yellowstone season 4 video! Take a look below to see what we’ve got to say about the start of the season. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates on the show.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive of MTV Entertainment Group, talks a little bit about a huge pact that has been made with Taylor Sheridan in regards to future Paramount+ projects, including multiple ones that are being spun off on Yellowstone. 1883 is obviously the big one, and that one’s been in production for a good while now. The article notes that another one is currently titled 6666, whatever that may mean. There has been little public discourse about this show and filming has not even started; with that in mind, this is a show we’d keep on your radar for 2022 rather than at any point this year.

As for the strategy to make some of the spin-offs Paramount+ exclusives, that seems to be mostly a recognition of where the TV industry is going these days. The only thing that makes this confusing is that Yellowstone itself streams over on Peacock as opposed to Paramount+; therefore, people could end up streaming these spin-offs on a different service than where they watch the flagship show itself. It’s strange for sure, but it doesn’t appear as though there is an easy solution incoming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Is there anything in particular you’re wanting to see from these Yellowstone spin-offs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







