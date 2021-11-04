





Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD at some point during season 9? It is clear at the moment that Hailey Upton is facing an enormous crisis.

For most of the season, this character has done her best to contend with what happened to Roy Walton, who Voight disposed of at the end of season 8. Her role in the cover-up is being challenged left and right, including now courtesy of the FBI.

At this point, it’s pretty darn clear what the Bureau’s overall strategy here is: Pushing Upton repeatedly by bringing up the fact that people close to Voight have been routinely hurt or destroyed. They are trying to create a sell that he is this toxic, dangerous figure that inevitably take her down. They want Hailey to flip, and we understand why they’re challenging her. Upton has more ties to the FBI than anyone else on the show — remember that she was on FBI in the past! She also finds herself torn between two different ideologies with Voight on one side and then Halstead on the other. One guy colors outside the lines, whereas the other continues to try and have some sort of moral code.

This episode will be enormous for figuring out where every character stands. What’s fascinating at this point in the arc is that on paper, it doesn’t feel like there’s any way for Upton, Halstead, and Voight to all collectively make it through this. Sooner or later, one of them may have to pay for everything that’s transpired. Is that going to be now, though? We’d be shocked if all loose ends are tied up in this episode, so prepare to see things extend and elongate for at least a little while longer.

Eventually, though, we do expect Voight to have more consequences than he has for his actions over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD, including some other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







