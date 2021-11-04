CSI: Vegas episode 6 spoilers: A look ahead towards ‘Funhouse’







Following what you’re going to see tonight on CBS, it of course makes some sense to be excited leading into CSI: Vegas episode 6. What could be coming up next?

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Funhouse” and based on some early details, we’ve got a complicated, dangerous case overall. It’s one that could have the ENTIRE CSI on lockdown, which is obviously not the place anyone wants to be in.

Want a few more details all about it? Then take a look at the full CSI: Vegas episode 6 synopsis below:

“Funhouse” – Max puts CSI on lockdown when evidence in a new murder tips Grissom and Sara to a new suspect in the crime lab. Also, Folsom and Allie investigate a series of chilling killings at a dilapidated clown-themed hotel, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

At this point in the revival, we’re at least starting to get a sense of how this show is going to work — they are trying to combine traditional CSI cases and plots that are a little bit larger and unexpected. We’re enjoying some of the new style and rhythm, but we gotta hope that there is a larger audience that gets on board here and at some point in the near future. While the show isn’t necessarily flopping or declining in the ratings, it’s also not improving. At this point, we’d say that the numbers are on the low end of mediocre, especially for the pedigree of this franchise. It’s enough to make you question the future.

