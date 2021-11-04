Survivor 41 episode 8 preview: More post-merge chaos ahead







After tonight’s absolutely insane episode, where are things going to go moving into Survivor 41 episode 7? We have to expect there will be more chaos — how can there not be?

At the end of tonight’s episode, Sydney was voted off … but not before stuff hit the fan repeatedly. Liana wasted her advantage trying to get the immunity idol away from Xander, but it still seems as though he, Tiffany, and Evvie are very much down in the numbers. They could be loyal to him now, but this is Survivor. Why wouldn’t you be worried about every little thing? In the end, Deshawn is lucky that he still has enough allies around him since if a couple of things went differently, this could have been a disaster.

Based on what we saw tonight, nobody is really safe and there are a TON of powers still in play, Xander, Naseer, and Shan all still have their immunity idols, and that’s without even thinking about some of the advantages that are out there still. There is a ton of stuff that is still in the game and as we push forward, we imagine that these things will come into play big-time.

At this point, we mostly are just hoping that we don’t see any more stuff thrown into the game. We really don’t need it, largely because there’s enough other stuff happening in the game as it is. There are only a handful of groups that feel firm: You’ve got Tiffany, Xander, and Evvie together and then the four-person group of Deshawn, Danny, Shan, and Liana. Who will win out in the end?

What did you want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

