The Masked Singer: Honey Boo Boo, Mama June under Beach Ball Mask







Entering tonight’s The Masked Singer, a lot of the questions were around whether Jenny McCarthy knew the Caterpillar. Was she going to unmask the character on the spot? If she did, it would mark the first time ever that this knew twist entered the picture — if she was wrong, she’d run the risk of losing big-time in her battle for the Golden Ear. Being right could help her tremendously.

So did she opt to actually go for it in the end? Ultimately, no — they hyped that up for nothing! With that, we had a chance to move forward on the show as though it was a typical episode … and that meant a separate unmasking at the end of the hour.

We have to say that with the people performing tonight in mind, one performer is obvious: The Mallard. This was one of the cooler costumes of the season, and of course there’s a LOT of irony in it being Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson underneath it. Shouldn’t there have been more guesses this way ahead of time? Probably, but this is one of those reveals that is SO obvious that you don’t even think of it in the end.

Willie is also probably not a name that comes to mind immediately since Duck Dynasty is years removed from being a big-time reality TV mainstay.

Who was actually eliminated, though? The Beach Ball, who was revealed to be … Honey Boo Boo and Mama June! By far, these two were in the weirdest costume that we’ve seen so far this season, and to be honest, we’re not sure if we really needed either one of them on at this point. Yet, we recognize why they were cast given that they are such a huge part of reality TV history.

