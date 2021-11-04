





Before Survivor 41 episode 7 even began on CBS tonight, we were 100% convinced that Erika would smash the hourglass. Why in the world wouldn’t she? It was an opportunity to guarantee her own safety, and that’s something that every reasonable player should want. A certain percentage of doing well at this game is being able to calculate risk. There is potentially a long-term risk to smashing it, but that’s outweighed by the risk of keeping yourself vulnerable.

So rather than just focus solely on the hourglass question, let’s talk more about what happened beyond it in the rest of this piece.

Entering the episode, Danny, Deshawn, Evvie, Ricard, and Sydney were safe because they won the most-recent challenge. Meanwhile, they chose to bring Naseer with them and he was in good standing, as well. The moment that Erika smashed the hourglass, everything was flipped entirely. That meant that these six people were, all of a sudden, in jeopardy — foiling the plan to make her the next person out of the game.

Immunity Challenge – This was the return of an old challenge: Stacking pieces with your feet! Yes, it’s gross, but it was surprisingly competitive tonight as Sydney, Evvie, and Ricard all got to the point where they could plant their flag in the center. In the end, Ricard won!

Tribal Council – There were a lot of complications entering it tonight. Take, for example, that Tiffany told Evvie about the Knowledge if Power advantage that Liana had … and then Evvie told Xander. He then tricked Liana into using her advantage on him when he made a fake.

In the end, Sydney was voted out in a close, split vote — she even played her shot in the dark!

