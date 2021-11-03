Batwoman season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Lesson from Professor Pyg’







Next week on Batwoman season 3 episode 5, you’re getting a story entitled “A Lesson from Professor Pyg.” Shouldn’t that alone generate a lot of excitement? Pyg is a genuinely-weird comic-book character we can get behind, and we really like how Gotham managed to showcase him during that show’s run not that long ago. It could give this series even more weird and/or horrifying vibes, which is something that we’re always going to appreciate.

Beyond just Pyg, be prepared to see Ryan doing whatever she can to learn about her biological mother Jada. Of course, getting info about that is going to be easier said than done.

For a few more details now on what you can expect, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

COME AND GET IT – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Victoria Cartagena. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Caroline Dries (#305). Original airdate 11/10/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Where is Poison Ivy?

We know that there’s been a lot of enthusiasm around that character for a good while and rest assured, you’ll have a chance to see her rather soon. Ivy is going to be a central part of episode 6, and hopefully, she’ll be an important villain for at least some time after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







