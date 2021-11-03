Dopesick season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before big finale







Want to get an early sense all about Dopesick season 1 episode 7? We should start by noting this: The finale is coming sooner rather than later! There are just two episodes remaining and with there being no real guarantee of a season 2, there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered.

Take, for example, with Bridget, someone who we believe will be at the focal point of what lies ahead. Through most of episode 6, she found herself doing whatever she could to prove that OxyContin was the leading factor in the deaths of many who were prescribed it. Yet, despite her best efforts, she couldn’t get to where she needed. We know that she’s out to try and incriminate Purdue — history dictates somewhat where this story will go, but it’s still fascinating to see the presentation of it here.

What’s also so important about the story of Dopesick is that for a lot of people out there, they probably aren’t altogether aware of what goes on within the world of opiates and the addiction and consequences that can come from this. It’s not a subject a lot of people are keen to discuss and instead, it’s an epidemic that floats on behind the scenes. This show confronts some ugly parts about its history, including its impact on doctors and patients alike.

Let’s hope that the remaining two episodes live up to the presentation that we’ve seen so far since if that’s the case, this show stands a chance at being one of the most memorable limited series we’ve had a chance to see for quite some time. Michael Keaton himself absolutely feels like a lock for at least a few nominations a little down the road.

