Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Matt Ryan returns!







For those out there excited to see Matt Ryan back on Legends of Tomorrow, the wait is almost at an end! Next week’s “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” marks the return of the actor to the series, but not in his old role of John Constantine. Now, he’s shifting over to playing a new man in scientist Dr. Gwyn Davies. It remains to be seen if anyone in the Legends will point out the physical similarities between this guy and John but regardless, this is a totally new character. He could also be someone who has an important role to play in this season’s storyline. There have been mysteries surrounding the Waverider all season, and it remains to be seen just how they will resolve themselves.

For now, what we can do is just go ahead and offer up the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

A LITTLE LUCK – After Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), who isn’t the scientist they expected. Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are still trying to stop the Legends from using the time machine, but they run into some more setbacks along the way. Meanwhile, in the pocket dimension Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation as well how to make their future together work. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner (705). Original airdate 11/10/2021.

Can we go ahead and say now that we love the show continuing to include Zari 1.0 on the series? We know that having two different versions of the same character is challenging, but her relationship with Nate was wonderful and we do want both of them to be happy. It’s better than the alternative of Nate having another love interest that blows up in his face.

Related – Check out more news regarding Legends of Tomorrow

Are you excited to see Matt Ryan back on Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







