Chicago Med season 7 episode 8 spoilers: The last before hiatus







There are a number of things worth being excited about as we prepare for Chicago Med season 7 episode 8, so where to begin?

From our vantage point, we would say that the perfect place to kick off is simply stating this: Ethan’s back at the hospital! He’s going to be trying to get his sea legs under him still, and we have to imagine that there are some growing pains that go along with that. This is no indictment on who he is as a doctor, but rather a reminder that this is a really tough job. It’s not going to be all that easy to jump right back into all of this chaos.

It is also worth noting ahead of this episode that we’re looking squarely at the last installment before Chicago Med embarks on a hiatus. We can’t say how long it will be as of late, but there is no episode on November 17 and it remains to be seen if they’re going to brave airing a new one on November 24, one day before Thanksgiving.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 8 synopsis with some additional updates surrounding what is coming up:

11/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior. The annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy. Ethan tries a risky old-school method on a patient. Will helps Stevie search for her mother. TV-14

The Dylan storyline is certainly not one you should sleep on. It’s the best chance to explore his backstory out of anything we’ve seen from him so far; hopefully, he’ll end up siding with Med and realizing that he can’t just hang on to his past for the sake of doing so.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 7 episode 8?

