





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about the rest of the lineup in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? There are certainly a number of things to break down within this particular piece, especially since we’re getting near the point in the season where a hiatus coming be coming around the corner.

Luckily, we’re not quite there, at least just yet. There are new episodes of all three of these shows tonight! Not only that, but we can say with confidence that there are ones next week, as well. That could lead all of us into a hiatus, so our suggestion is to prepare for that accordingly, but also expect a lot of great drama over the next couple of weeks.

To prepare yourself for tonight’s three episodes in particular, be sure to look at the synopses below!

Chicago Med, “A Square Peg in a Round Hole” – 11/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett helps Dr. Blake replace a patient’s liver. Vanessa tries to prove herself. Will continues to pursue the truth about Cooper. Ethan gets closer to returning to life in the E.D. TV-14

It’s true — Brian Tee is finally back on Chicago Med tonight! Prepare for that accordingly.

Chicago Fire, “Whom Shall I Fear?” – 11/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey. Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist. TV-14

If you missed it yesterday, Brett Dalton of Agents of SHIELD fame was brought on board to play the new Lieutenant filling in following Casey’s exit. We know he’s recurring, so you’ll see him for at least a little bit beyond tonight.

Chicago PD, “Trust Me” – 11/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team works to bring down a drug ring, Voight builds trust with a new informant. However, it soon becomes clear she has a plan of her own. TV-14

